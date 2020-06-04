Northeast Investment Management Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

GOOGL traded down $28.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,410.83. 894,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,378. The firm has a market cap of $982.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,345.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,338.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

