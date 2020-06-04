NWI Management LP Invests $8.41 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NWI Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,000. Micron Technology comprises 0.7% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after purchasing an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,907,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $651,802,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.08. 30,640,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,390,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.12.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

