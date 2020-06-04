NWI Management LP Sells 1,725,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

NWI Management LP cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,725,000 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways comprises approximately 0.9% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NWI Management LP owned about 0.44% of JetBlue Airways worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 202.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,201,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

