NWI Management LP Takes $70.89 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 425,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,890,000. Facebook accounts for about 6.0% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.62. 13,618,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,901,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.88 and its 200 day moving average is $198.27. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $240.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $647.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.