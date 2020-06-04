NWI Management LP Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NWI Management LP trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. NWI Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

DIA stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,371. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day moving average is $261.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

