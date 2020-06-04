Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.3% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 158,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4,888.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

ORCL traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,744,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,322,382. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

