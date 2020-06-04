O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.25% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $55,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $201,505,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $413.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,549. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.08 and its 200-day moving average is $396.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

