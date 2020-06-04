Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 99.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 95,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.72 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFLT. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 93,250 shares of company stock valued at $401,351. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

