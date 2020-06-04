PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Trimmed by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,767. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average of $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

