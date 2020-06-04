PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on PNM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.44.
PNM Resources stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
