PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PNM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.44.

PNM Resources stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

