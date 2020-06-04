Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $115.86. 4,807,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,694. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $293.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.