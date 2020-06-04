Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

