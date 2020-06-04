Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,878 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,961,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,917,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

