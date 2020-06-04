Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,516 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,386,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,731. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

