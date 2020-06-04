Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

NYSE V traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $193.88. The company had a trading volume of 384,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.41 and its 200 day moving average is $184.34. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

