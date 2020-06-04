Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3,569.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,874. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.15. 44,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,580. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

