Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 3,616 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.36.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.59 on Thursday, reaching $297.76. 241,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.84. The company has a market capitalization of $290.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $310.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

