Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Trims Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,965,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,464,000 after buying an additional 205,796 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Fortive by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,735,000 after buying an additional 630,445 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Fortive by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after buying an additional 1,162,230 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,033,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Fortive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,996,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,379,000 after buying an additional 276,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,909. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares in the company, valued at $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.