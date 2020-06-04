Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.