Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,413 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.29. 1,565,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,824. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

