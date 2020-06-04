Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 3.0% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.78. 6,726,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

