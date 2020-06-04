Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.1% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,447,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.36.

NYSE UNH traded down $10.13 on Thursday, hitting $295.22. 2,986,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $310.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

