Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Starbucks makes up 2.4% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,756. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.66. 5,191,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,113,129. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

