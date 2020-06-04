Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.6% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,775. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

