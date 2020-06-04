Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.3% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.19. The stock has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $352.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

