TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.3% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $44,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $54.83. 14,830,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,736,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities cut their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.