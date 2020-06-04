Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,895. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.76.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

