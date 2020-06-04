UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.36.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $290.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $310.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

