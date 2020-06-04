Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,274 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 330,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 715,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 275,648 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 79,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 39,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,346,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,644,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

