Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

VRTX traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.08. 1,133,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $295.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

