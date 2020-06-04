Viking Global Investors LP Has $411.09 Million Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275,567 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 2.1% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $411,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $8.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,029. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.28 and a 200-day moving average of $275.66. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.31.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

