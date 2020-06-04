Viking Global Investors LP Has $69.30 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 94,562 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $193.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,045,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The firm has a market cap of $381.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

