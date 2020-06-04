Viking Global Investors LP Invests $320.60 Million in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,461,978 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,599,000. Workday accounts for 1.7% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.06% of Workday at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,642,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Workday by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1,587.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 916,628 shares of company stock valued at $132,085,726. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.