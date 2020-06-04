Viking Global Investors LP Makes New $367.80 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,085,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,477,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,099,558. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

