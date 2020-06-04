Viking Global Investors LP Sells 873,391 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 873,391 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 5.2% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.60% of Netflix worth $998,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 438,400.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 43,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 76.3% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 163.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $412.63. 4,006,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,729. The company has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $458.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.