Viking Global Investors LP Takes $332.02 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,878,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,020,000. American Express comprises about 1.7% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.24. 4,357,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

