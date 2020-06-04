Viking Global Investors LP Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 844,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. BOKF NA boosted its stake in CSX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 373,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,275. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

