Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35,135 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 430,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 317,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $51,215,000 after purchasing an additional 60,675 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 111,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,795,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.41 and a 200-day moving average of $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $381.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit