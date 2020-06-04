Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 42,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.13. 327,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average of $119.29. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

