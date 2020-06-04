Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Cut by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital lowered Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,297,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,701,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $126.05. The company has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.