Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for approximately 1.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 729,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $81,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

NYSE WSO traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $177.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

