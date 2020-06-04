Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Decreased by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.06. 2,529,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,137,196. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

