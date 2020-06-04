Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,245,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,137,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

