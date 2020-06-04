Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,912 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BDN. Citigroup cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 259,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,057. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.