WS Management Lllp Cuts Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

WS Management Lllp reduced its position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 162,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.73. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,094.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

