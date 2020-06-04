WS Management Lllp Has $10.72 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

WS Management Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 42,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.12. The stock had a trading volume of 387,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.29. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $351.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

