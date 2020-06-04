WS Management Lllp Has $3.23 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WS Management Lllp lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $148,203,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,941,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 441,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,360,000 after buying an additional 356,976 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $107.51. 1,521,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.08, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,117,607.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
