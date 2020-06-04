WS Management Lllp Has $3.23 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WS Management Lllp lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $148,203,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after buying an additional 443,462 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,941,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 441,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,360,000 after buying an additional 356,976 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $107.51. 1,521,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.08, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,117,607.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

