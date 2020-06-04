WS Management Lllp Lowers Holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

WS Management Lllp decreased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,508. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $698,039.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,386. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

