WS Management Lllp Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

WS Management Lllp reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 0.8% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 173,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 91,439 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,381,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,865,000 after buying an additional 62,650 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

WFC stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 61,224,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,137,196. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

