WS Management Lllp Reduces Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

WS Management Lllp cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $27.46. 31,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,349. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $369,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $270,735.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,186.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,625 shares of company stock worth $7,798,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

